The escalation in the price of oil that Spain is experiencing in recent months is unprecedented. At Xataka we have analyzed the entire phenomenon and how it is affecting homes through different articles. Many of the causes of this trend are found in the countryside, where crops due to drought have been poor and scarce. But there are also other factors: the pandemic, the energy crisis or the war in Ukraine. Faced with this situation, Spaniards have begun to look for alternatives, such as buying directly from cooperatives, changing cooking fats and even going to Portugal to buy cheap oil.

Now, to add more fuel to the fire, several consumer associations denounce that supermarkets have agreed to set the price of oil in their private labels, something that, if true, would violate the law.

Same price. 9.25 euros in Mercadona. 9.25 euros in Alcampo, 9.25 euros in Carrefour, 9.25 euros in Aldi, 9.25 euros in Eroski, 9.25 euros in Hipercor…if we go to each of the websites of the most important supermarkets in In our country we can see how the liter of white label olive oil is worth the same in all of them. The same thing happens in three-liter containers and in 750 milliliter containers, where the maximum difference is only 1 cent.

In the 750 ml extra virgin bottle, Alcampo and Carrefour sell it this month for 7.59 euros and the other six chains for 7.60 euros. The three-liter bottle is 27.60 euros at Dia, Eroski and Mercadona and 27.59 euros at Aldi and Lidl. Traced prices.

The complaint. This pricing policy has been reported to the authorities by the organization Facua-Consumidores en Acción, who have asked the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) to open an investigation to find out if it is something agreed upon between the large retail chains. distribution. “This is not a coincidence, it could respond to a cartel,” warns the organization, which suggests that there may be “a collusive agreement contrary to the Competition Law.”

It is illegal. Any agreement between operators to set maximum prices on some foods is prohibited by law. It is something that the CNMC warned last year, which is in charge of monitoring, investigating and sanctioning any agreement that companies may agree upon. According to the institution, both the Competition Law and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union “expressly prohibit agreements or recommendations on price fixing or other commercial conditions that restrict or distort competition.”

And in those with VAT reduction. The association has also reported the increases to Alberto Garzón’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs. To those who have reported the continuous price increases in foods affected by the VAT reduction as long as it is investigated. They assure that supermarkets are producing “a parallel increase in profit margins.” Let us remember that the margin cannot be increased on this product this year since the oil is affected by the VAT reduction decreed by the Government.

And they point out, as we have said in another Magnet article, that this increase in margins occurs when “a proportional increase in prices is not occurring at source.”

