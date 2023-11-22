Samsung has put its weapons into operation to satisfy an audience that prefers to pay little for features worthy of high-end mobile phones. To do this, it launched a new range of smartphones from its Galaxy A series. In this case, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G corresponds to the mid-range models and you can purchase it for a price of 319 euros in its 256 GB version internal storage.

Quite a bargain knowing that its official price exceeds 500 euros. But if you want to know in depth all the details that this terminal offers, we will explain them to you below.

Super AMOLED display and luxury performance

With an elegant construction and quality materials, the Samsung A54 5G brings with it a screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution. Likewise, to reflect greater fluidity in the navigation of menus and applications, the terminal has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In general conditions, the screen is excellent, since it has a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, enough to see all its contents under sunlight.

On the other hand, the Samsung A54 5G is made up of a Exynos 1380 processor which, surprisingly, offers notable results when performing tasks that require high graphical demand. Likewise, the South Korean brand’s terminal contains 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, in addition to being expanded externally with an SD card.

Additionally, this Samsung comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, whose duration can last up to a whole day with moderate use. However, if its consumption is abused, the battery can shorten without exceeding 8-10 hours a day. It also includes 25W fast charging.

Superb main camera

Despite being a mid-range smartphone, the Samsung A54 5G has a main camera that more than performs both in areas with high lighting and in locations that require greater light exposure. The composition of the cameras is well structured on the back.

First of all, we have a 50 MP main sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture, mechanical stabilization and 10x digital zoom. The secondary camera then reflects a 12 MP ultra wide angle, aperture f/2.2 and viewing angles of 123º. Lastly, this device has a built-in 5 MP macro camerawith f/2.4 aperture.

As for the front part, you can see a 32 MP front camera and an f/2.2 aperture, perfect for photographing selfies and making video calls with remarkable vision.

In short, if you want to purchase a mobile phone with features worthy of a high-end mobile phone. It’s more, hardly distinguishable from using a premium phone. Therefore, with the quality that has characterized Samsung throughout its electronic career, this Samsung A54 5G is one of the candidates for purchase of the year.

