New outfit for the Yamaha MT-09, profoundly renewed in terms of aesthetics with a new headlight, tank and even more aggressive superstructures. It also evolves on a technical level, with fully adjustable Kayaba suspensions, a more forward riding position and Brembo radial pump. But for all the details of this new model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new MT-09, also available in a 35 kW version, will arrive starting from March 2024 in three colours:

Midnight CyanIcon Blue Tech Black

The new 2024 Yamaha MT-09 will go on sale at a price of 11,149 euros cim, that is to say 300 euros more than the previous version, despite, however, a richer standard equipment.

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.

