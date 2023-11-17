The GSX-S1000GX 2024 it is Suzuki’s new crossover, which in the range joins the sisters of the GSX mille range, namely GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000GT. This new model shares the engine with its sisters: pushing the bike we find the already known and appreciated one 4 cylinders in line of 999 ccyes 152 HP and 106 Nm. The gem of this model is that thea GSX-S1000GX è the first Suzuki motorcycle to adopt the Hamamatsu manufacturer’s advanced electronic suspension system (SAES). But for all the details of the GX we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000GX will be available from January 2024 in three colors:

blue/grey with blue rimsblack/grey with black rimsteal green with black rims

The motorbike is for sale at a price of 17,850 euros cim

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.