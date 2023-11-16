The new Suzuki GSX-8R 2024 it is a road-faired sports car developed on the basis of its naked sister GSX-8S, with which it shares the engine and chassis. This new model stands out, however, for its enveloping and sporty fairing, new suspensions and the presence of clip-on handlebars. To push the bike we therefore find the tested and appreciated engine 776 cc parallel twin and 82,9 CV and 78 Nm. But for all the technical details of this new model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new Suzuki GSX-8R will be available from January 24 in three liveries:

Light blue, with gray rear subframe and rimsGrey, with gray rear subframe and red rimsBlack, with gray rear subframe and red rims

The motorbike is for sale at a price of 9,950 euros cim

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.