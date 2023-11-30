After the success of the prototype seen at Eicma 2022, the Kove 800X presents itself this year in its definitive form and available in three versions: Adventure, Adventure Pro and Rally.

It is pushed by a 799 cc parallel twin engine, liquid cooled and electronic injection. It is capable of delivering a maximum power of 96.5 HP at 9,000 rpm. and has a peak torque of 80 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The steel diamond frame with aluminum swingarm is combined with Yu-An suspension with 210 mm of travel. 245 mm of ground clearance, 835 mm of distance from the saddle to the ground. For all the features, however, we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

Adventure: 9.240 euroAdventure Pro: 10.040 euroRally 13.230 euro