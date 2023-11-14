The new Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono it is the motorcycle that marks the debut for the Borgo Panigale company in the single-cylinder Supermotard category and it is also the motorcycle that won the title of “Most beautiful motorcycle of the 2023 Show”. To push the motorbike the new Superquadro Mono engine, an engine which, as the name suggests, is a 659 cc single-cylinder engine. Power is 77.5 HP at 9,750 rpm, peak torque is 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm. But for all the details of this new model we refer you to our presentation article; now let’s move on to the price.

The new Hypermotard 698 Mono will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from January in the Ducati Red color with powder-coated frame. The motorbike is for sale at a price of 13,140 euros cim.

For A2 license holders, Ducati offers the version with power limited to 49 kW. In this version the Superquadro Mono delivers 43.5 HP at 6,250 rpm and 5 kgm at 5,750 rpm, it costs 1,000 euros less than the “full power” version, i.e. 12,140 euros cim