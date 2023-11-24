R 12 nineT is the model with which the Monaco company aims to revolutionize the family of classics with a boxer engine. In fact, the bike is powered by the much appreciated air/oil-cooled boxer twin of 1,170 cc, with 109 HP and 115 Nm, updated. The frame, swingarm and suspension are also new, while the aesthetics have been refreshed with lines that lend themselves more to customization. But for all the details of this new model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new BMW R 12 nineT is already available on the market, in three colours:

Blackstorm black metallicSanremo Green metallicOption 719 aluminium

The motorbike is for sale at a price of 18,950 euros cim which, as per BMW tradition, include putting on the road and the first service.

On the following pages you will find the complete technical data sheet of the new R 12 nineT.