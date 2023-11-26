Nominal power
95 CV a 6.500 giri/min
Construction features
Air/oil-cooled 4-stroke twin-cylinder boxer engine with two overhead camshafts, four radially arranged valves and central balancer shaft
Bore x stroke
101 mm x 73 mm
Displacement
1.170 cc
Maximum torque
110 Nm a 6.000 giri/min
Compression ratio
12,0 : 1
Carburetion preparation
Electronic injection in the intake pipe / digital management: BMS-O with e-gas
Full speed
203 km/h
Consumption per 100 km according to WMTC
Clutch
Hydraulically operated dry single disc
Change
6-speed gearbox with front clutches, in separate gearbox
Secondary transmission
cardan shaft
Traction control
Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)
Chassis
Tubular cage frame
Front wheel guide / suspension
Upside down fork, diameter 45 mm
Rear wheel guide / suspension
Paralever system with single-sided die-cast aluminum swingarm, progressive central shock absorber, adjustable spring preload, adjustable hydraulic rebound damping
Front/rear deflection
90 mm / 90 mm
Wheelbase
1.520 mm
Advance
132,5 mm
Steering head angle
60,7°
Circles
Aluminum alloy wheels
Front rim dimensions
2,75 x 19″
Rear rim dimensions
4,00 x 16″
Front tyre
100/90 R19
Rear tire
150/80 R16
Front brake
Double disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 310 mm, 4-piston monobloc radial brake caliper
Rear brake
Single disc, Ø 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper
ABS
BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (semi-integral)
Seat height at empty weight
754 mm
Horse bow with empty weight
1.760 mm
Useful capacity of the tank
14 l
of which reserve
approximately 3.5 litres
Length
2,200 mm (above rear wheel)
Height
1,110 mm (without mirror)
Length
830 mm (above lever)
Curb weight with full tank of petrol
227 kg
