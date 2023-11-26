Nominal power

95 CV a 6.500 giri/min

Construction features

Air/oil-cooled 4-stroke twin-cylinder boxer engine with two overhead camshafts, four radially arranged valves and central balancer shaft

Bore x stroke

101 mm x 73 mm

Displacement

1.170 cc

Maximum torque

110 Nm a 6.000 giri/min

Compression ratio

12,0 : 1

Carburetion preparation

Electronic injection in the intake pipe / digital management: BMS-O with e-gas

Full speed

203 km/h

Consumption per 100 km according to WMTC

Clutch

Hydraulically operated dry single disc

Change

6-speed gearbox with front clutches, in separate gearbox

Secondary transmission

cardan shaft

Traction control

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

Chassis

Tubular cage frame

Front wheel guide / suspension

Upside down fork, diameter 45 mm

Rear wheel guide / suspension

Paralever system with single-sided die-cast aluminum swingarm, progressive central shock absorber, adjustable spring preload, adjustable hydraulic rebound damping

Front/rear deflection

90 mm / 90 mm

Wheelbase

1.520 mm

Advance

132,5 mm

Steering head angle

60,7°

Circles

Aluminum alloy wheels

Front rim dimensions

2,75 x 19″

Rear rim dimensions

4,00 x 16″

Front tyre

100/90 R19

Rear tire

150/80 R16

Front brake

Double disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 310 mm, 4-piston monobloc radial brake caliper

Rear brake

Single disc, Ø 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper

ABS

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (semi-integral)

Seat height at empty weight

754 mm

Horse bow with empty weight

1.760 mm

Useful capacity of the tank

14 l

of which reserve

approximately 3.5 litres

Length

2,200 mm (above rear wheel)

Height

1,110 mm (without mirror)

Length

830 mm (above lever)

Curb weight with full tank of petrol

227 kg