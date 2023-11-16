Xiaomi is without a doubt, and this is confirmed by the data, one of the main mobile brands in Spain by sales volume, although in these figures those that have the most weight are its cheap mobile phones, almost all the Redmi Note, which year after year they destroy.

Now there is not one but several models, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G stands out in particular, which Amazon has now significantly reduced on the eve of Black Friday, so much so that it does not seem likely that we will see it much cheaper between now and the end of the month.

In black they have left it for only 265 euros and in blue for 275 euros, well below the 350 euros it originally cost, and this is a mobile phone presented this same year, in 2023.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

It is true that for those almost 300 euros it would be difficult to say that it is one of the best cheap Xiaomi phones, but in reality it is, since it is very affordable for everything it has to offer, with some premium mobile details.

Furthermore, since it comes from Amazon, you will not have to pay shipping costs wherever you live, as long as you do it in Spain. Not only that, but if you have a Prime account you will receive it in just 24 business hours.

AMOLED screen at 120 Hz and vertigo charging

Both in terms of performance and fluidity at all levels, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G promises a lot thanks to the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, which has already demonstrated in many mobile phones that it is a chip capable of running Android and all its applications at maximum speed.

It can even be said that this mobile phone is perfect for gaming, especially because of the 120 Hz AMOLED screen, which while playing or watching videos makes a difference, with smoother transitions and a display that represents a great qualitative leap.

The thing doesn’t stop there at all, and it comes with fast charging at 67W, so By connecting it to the power for 15 minutes you should have more than enough charge to last at least 24 hours.

You can’t fault it too much for what it costs right now, since even the design is much better than in previous generations, simpler, more elegant and ultimately with better finishes.

