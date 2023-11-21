This summer we told you from Xataka how the price of lithium was falling. The price of the mineral, considered as “White gold” Due to its importance in the production of batteries for electric vehicles, it grew to unsuspected limits as a result of a tremendously tense market. Now, this has changed radically.

With the electric car, car manufacturers had jumped into a pool without water. The production of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has skyrocketed in recent years, causing an unprecedented shortage of the mineral. It was not a question of lack of lithium to exploit, it was a question of available lithium.

So much so that countries, specialized companies and even individuals have launched a race to achieve it and, above all, to transform it, which is where the money really is. Mexico, which nationalized the mines, India and the United States, which have also announced important deposits, are some examples.

But the efforts made by the manufacturers themselves were also striking. Stellantis invested in mining lithium, which Tesla also proposed or what Ford has also done, with the Chilean mining company SQM. The fever was such that Chinese officials had to go to Yichum because the citizens themselves were trying to mine lithium at their own risk.

Today, all that is over, as SQM has announced. Yes, the Chilean mining company that Ford had partnered with.

In free fall… for now

As we said, it was SQM that confirmed that lithium continues to fall and may do more in the coming months. This company is the second largest producer of lithium in the world and has assured that the price of the mineral is currently worth about six times less than a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

After a few months of absolute madness, the demand and production of electric vehicles has been relaxing. In the first place, a slowdown in this type of automobile in China was pointed out, coinciding with a temporary end to purchase aid. Finally, the Chinese government had no choice but to revive the market again.

In the graph collected by Bloomberg of the price of lithium, there is a very slight rebound which temporarily coincides with the return of aid from China and, therefore, greater demand. However, this has not been enough to raise the price and, according to SQM, the problem is outside China.

Although the sale of electric cars continues to grow, it seems that the forecasts were too optimistic. Manufacturers like Volkswagen have had to recalculate the production of their models and others like Ford are redesigning their strategy, including keeping the future of a factory like Almussafes up in the air. The mining company claimed to have “observed a certain weakening of demand outside of China.”

Despite everything, SQM assures that will continue to increase its production next year, as there is a demand in the market for your product. Albemarle, the world’s largest producer of lithium, maintains a similar position and assured just a few weeks ago that demand for electric cars is healthy enough to require greater production of the mineral, although with less ambitious forecasts than they believed last year. .

However, both companies have to face a less favorable context than a few months ago. With the fever unleashed, more companies have wanted to get into the game and the availability of the mineral has increased. In Australia, for example, Albemarle has had to watch as one of its rivals has taken away access to a huge deposit just a month ago.

He cooling When purchasing electric cars it also makes sense. As we reported a few months ago in Xataka, manufacturers have chosen to start their offer of electric vehicles with their higher-priced models, to try to alleviate the enormous costs derived from a much smaller production than with combustion vehicles.

This has led to potential mid-high range buyers purchasing their vehicles and the market becoming smaller and smaller. Now, there are calls for electric vehicles to drop in price. Buyers see how more affordable models arrive from China but, either due to distrust of these manufacturers or because they need greater autonomy, some drivers are delaying their purchase.

The only doubt we have left is whether the price of lithium will rebound. It seems that the electric car market desperately needs a price drop. If this arrives (and manufacturers like Citroën or Renault believe they can achieve it), it is very likely that demand will grow again at a greater rate.

It remains to be seen if, by then, the companies specialized in lithium mining are already taking advantage of their investments and its price does not grow as it has until now. Furthermore, let us not forget that despite a more lax Euro 7 regulation, the agreements already approved in Europe push the continent towards a very important electrification of its range before 2030.

