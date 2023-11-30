The test occasion was the official visit to Italy in which the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, met the Executive President of the Piaggio Group, Matteo Colaninno and the CEO of the Piaggio Group, Michele Colaninno, at the Moto Guzzi headquarters in Mandello

Exceptional test rider for the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio: the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, met the Executive President of the Piaggio Group, Matteo Colaninno, and the CEO of the Piaggio Group, Michele Colaninno in Mandello del Lario and wanted to try the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio just presented at EICMA 2023, just finding it “…Excellent because this bike fully represents the expectations you have for its category: it is easy to ride, it has a powerful and very smooth engine. It’s an excellent bike for traveling long distances, especially in these mountains.”

“We are proud that the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, visited the Moto Guzzi production site and museum,” declared the President of the Piaggio Group, Matteo Colaninno. “For over 100 years Moto Guzzi has interpreted the Made in Italy style with innovation and a high technological drive; this is found not only in our motorbikes, but also in the industrial site, at the center of a futuristic redevelopment project.”

The Moto Guzzi production area and museum center are at the center of an important conservative redevelopment project signed by the international star architect Greg Lynn, aimed at transforming the entire industrial site into a community center, based on culture, design and mechanics, with a strong green attitude and the efficient use of resources. Among the personalities present at the visit, also the First Lady Eva Pavlová, the Secretary of State of the Czech Republic, Radek Rubeš, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Rome, Jan Kohout, the Prefect of Lecco, Sergio Pomponio, the Mayor of Mandello of Lario, Riccardo Fasoli, the Deputy Police Commissioner of Lecco, Anna Leuci and the President of the Province of Lecco Alessandra Hofmann.