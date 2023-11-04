Today we have statements from one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post below, we can learn that the president of The Pokémon Company has spoken out about the use of artificial intelligence. We talk about Tsunekazu Ishiharawho has spoken about the “value” of Pokémon, its global perception and its technological evolution in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

The use of technology in the series stands out, from the Game Boy connection cable to the Pokémon GO GPS system. Ishihara shows interest in generative artificial intelligence and mentions Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Go a future where generative AI and other technologies, such as a global digital currency and domestic nuclear reactors, are integrated into society. Its use in future Pokémon games is not hinted at, but its interest could make it possible.

These are his words:

Q: Is there any technology you are interested in? A: I am interested in the evolution of generative artificial intelligence. I think Sam Altman, CEO of US startup OpenAI, which developed the AI-powered interactive chatbot ChatGPT, is a unique person. He seems to be predicting the arrival of a new world, as Google did with its innovative search engine. Q: How do you see generative AI? A: Generative AI is definitely a useful technology. Google Maps has become an indispensable tool when it comes to getting around and generative AI has more potential than that. Initially, there may be issues such as privacy, but the technology will not go away. Instead, those problems will be gradually resolved, leading to a new normal environment where people can use generative AI technologies in their daily lives. Sooner or later society will adopt not only AI, but also things like a digital global currency, as well as domestic nuclear reactors and other things, and they will become like the smartphones that we now always carry with us.

