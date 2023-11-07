What does the president think about it? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model. Now, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, has spoken out about all these rumors in his latest financial results meeting.

When President Furukawa was asked, he said the following about the rumors: “Rumors mainly circulate on the Internet as if they were public information, but they are inaccurate.” They then mentioned the rumor that Nintendo showed a new model at Gamescom in the summer of 2023. But the president has denied it, stating that it is “false.”

The patent of a supposed Nintendo Switch 2

They also mentioned at the meeting that last October a request had been made to a patent for a gaming device equipped with two screens that could be Nintendo Switch 2. But President Furukawa has said the following about it: “We applied for it with the understanding that (the patent information) would be made public. That doesn’t mean it will be installed in a product.”

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2. Don’t miss it!

Fuente.