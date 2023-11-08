Nintendo confirms that they will continue publishing new games for Switch, beyond what the traditional life cycle says. They already exceed 330 million Nintendo Accounts registered on their systems.

Nintendo has a future in sight with Switch and its exclusive, beyond the traditional life cycle seen on Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and/or PS5. That is, more games like Tears of the Kingdom or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will continue to arrive.

The company is clear that this is going to be the norm for new games and content on Switch “without being tied to the idea of ​​the traditional life cycle”, the Shuntaro Furukawa as president of Nintendo has confirmed it.

This news comes during the presentation of the current second quarter fiscal results by Nintendowhich ends in March 2024.

“Nintendo Switch is going to enter its eighth year in March 2024,” said Furukawa. “We will continue to release new games and content for Nintendo Switch without being tied to the traditional concept of the life cycle on a platform.”

But Furukawa went on to say, “Looking ahead, we would like to continue to see many consumers play Nintendo Switch and maintain our business momentum.”

This is not something new or something that comes as a surprise, they have already said on other occasions that they broke this cycle and a few years ago they were confident of being able to extend this cycle further.

The 3DS and Switch logo are already references in Zelda and Pokémon

Furukawa himself then revealed that Nintendo Switch Online has more than 38 million members as of September 30, 2023, but that figure does not prevent them from continuing to advance.

The company plans to “continue to offer new ways for users to enjoy Nintendo Switch in the long term, expanding the content available through Nintendo Switch Online.”

Be with new retro content in the online service from the console or by adding more extras to the Expansion Pack, be it something similar to the Extra Track Pass or Happy Home Paradise from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Creating a Nintendo Account is free And the company points out that they already have more than 330 million users registered in the system.

This includes regions where Switch is not sold because mobile apps have brought this type of accounts to a greater number of users around the globe.

Now that one’s own Nintendo president has confirmed that they will continue releasing new titles for Switch “without being tied to the idea of ​​the traditional life cycle”, will we see something more like Super Mario Bros. Wonder?