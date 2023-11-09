It seems that Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to reign! One more week, we bring you the sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As you can see, this Nintendo Switch title remains at the top, although the debut of Fashion Dreamer and WarioWare: Move It! also stands out. along with Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Nintendo Switch OLED, for its part, remains in first position.

We leave you with the lists:

This week’s game sales (total game sales)

(NSW) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 108,449 (910,259)

(NSW) Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 30,884 (Nuevo)

(NSW) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 29,584 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 28,850 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,933 (7,565,970)

(PS5) Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 14,367 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,158 (940,696)

(NSW) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7,974 (71,388)

(PS4) Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 7,360 (Nuevo)

(PS5) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (YOU, 10/20/23) – 6,325 (96,182)

This week’s console sales (total console sales)

Switch OLED Model – 58,932 (5,996,897)

Switch Lite – 23,627 (5,558,037)

Switch – 10,693 (19,593,360)

Xbox Series S – 2,405 (292,704)

Xbox Series X – 2,332 (232,230)

PlayStation 4 – 1,306 (7,904,699)

PlayStation 5 – 1,090 (3,932,322)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 127 (590,064)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 24 (1,192,582)

What do you think of these tops from Japan? You can leave it below in the comments.

