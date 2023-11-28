The physical format is becoming a thing of the past, as revealed by a study by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) that concluded that 72% of children in the United States preferred to receive games in digital form for Christmas.

Of the more than 500 children surveyed, whose ages ranged from 10 to 17 years old, the preferred gift idea was subscriptions to services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online with 39%, followed by consoles ( 38%), video game accessories (32%) and virtual currencies from games such as Fornite, Call of Duty: Warzone or GTA Online (29%). Only 22% of children asked for physical games for Christmas.

For their part, adults were also interviewed and the results showed that one in three plan to buy video games either for themselves or as gifts, 57% showed interest in giving something related to games to their children. Additionally, the study revealed that gaming-related products were the preferred option over money, gift cards, smartphones and books.

“More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it’s no surprise that gaming is at the top of their wish lists,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA. Likewise, he maintained that “they are a great tool for families to play together and connect during the holidays and beyond.”

The numbers don’t lie and the truth is that the transition to a digital market is already happening. Although these data only reflect the state of the industry in the North American market, little by little it will become a trend that will end up reaching all countries in the world, in the same way that is happening with the world of cinema and music, all of them. We’re going over there.

For the older and nostalgic ones it is a total disgrace, who are fans of old boxes and CDs so they can display their games on the shelves and collect them. But the reality is that the digital format allows us to reduce production costs as well as making it easier to launch offers, discounts and even give away video games so that they are available to everyone, even exclusively digital consoles are already appearing.

Now, you must also look at the other side of the coin and there is the fact that when the PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo digital stores close definitively in the future, the games that you do not have installed on your console will be lost Unless you create a backup, many titles that have only been released virtually are at risk of disappearing.

This is just a quick look at the main arguments of a debate that has been with us for a couple of years and although in Latin America the physical format as well as stores still have a strong presence, it is clear that its continuity is increasingly uncertain. because of the way the market is evolving.

