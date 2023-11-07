The first sales indicate a rather complicated premiere of The Marvels, being one of the worst data for Marvel Studios at the present

In the final stretch before its launch, The Marvels seems to play in the minor leagues of pre-sales, not achieving the box office brilliance of its predecessors at Marvel. Are we facing an unexpected area of ​​turbulence for the entertainment giant? This is what Deadline suggests with projections that leave the film hovering below $70 million in its debut, a figure that not only feels light compared to Eternals’ $71.2 million, but is also in the shadow of Black Adam y The Flash. But is this just a mirage before takeoff or a warning sign for the future of the stars of the saga?

He MCU spectrum, once brilliant after Avengers: Endgame, now faces the challenges of a new era that does not seem to connect with the audience of yesteryear. Expectations are mixed with uncertainty, a post-pandemic phenomenon that makes predictability at the box office a distant memory. Could it be that fans are choosing to be cautious, waiting for criticism or word of mouth before diving into another cosmic adventure?

Between strikes and hesitant marketing

The SAG-AFTRA strike has stripped The Marvels of its powerful promotion, leaving Marvel with little more than television spots and social media posts to warm up the engines of anticipation. Added to this is the absence at key events such as last July’s San Diego Comic-Con, a traditionally vital platform for generating expectations.

The title itself—which omits explicit mention of Captain Marvel, even though its predecessor surpassed the billion mark—seems like an enigma to the uninitiated, and the advertising campaign has been criticized as insipid. Although rumors of a multiversal cameo could fuel interest, the film still feels more like a passing fling than a must-see event.

An unusual trio facing a cosmic destiny

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, prepare for an adventure where the limits of the known universe are just the beginning. The question is: Will these characters manage to maintain their status as protagonists or will they be relegated to the background in future projects? Carol Danvers faces the aftermath of her actions against Kree intelligence, tying her destiny to that of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, as a wormhole and a Kree revolution weave a danger that could unravel reality itself.

Con a plot that promises the joining of forces of a dissimilar trio in The Marvels, the film hopes not only to save the universe in its narrative but also its own box office aspirations. Will this be the springboard that propels the film towards the stars of success or a mission with an uncertain return?

Carol Danvers: Will it rise like a phoenix at the box office?

After facing the Supreme Intelligence and regain your identity, Carol Danvers is no stranger to cosmic challenges. But this possible setback at the box office poses a more earthly enigma. The synergy between characters, key to Marvel’s success, will be put to the test with this new mosaic of heroes. Compared to the release of other superhero moviesThe Marvels’ initial performance will serve as a thermometer of the MCU’s current temperature in popular culture.

As November 10 approaches as the release date, many are wondering: Will The Marvels be Marvel’s black swan, ready to surprise everyone and everyone with a blockbuster hit that no one saw coming?