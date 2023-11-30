The powerful Ariane 6 rocket will debut four years late. After a journey through the desert that forced the European Space Agency (ESA) to hire SpaceX for the launches of the Euclid telescope and four Galileo satellites, Josef Aschbacher, director of ESA, has announced a launch window for the maiden flight of the rocket alongside the new CEO of ArianeGroup.

Let’s knock on wood. There are still tests to be done, Aschbacher said at a news conference in Paris. “Unless something unexpected happens,” he added. “Assuming everything goes nominal,” he insisted. “We expect Ariane 6 to make its maiden flight between June 15 and July 31, 2024.”

That’s an additional two months of delay for a rocket that was supposed to launch in 2020. Then in 2022. Then in 2023, the year in which Ariane 5 made its last flight. And finally, in 2024. However, there are reasons to be confident in this new window: the Ariane 6 has just successfully passed a crucial test.

Central stage ready for action. On November 22, ESA, ArianeGroup and the French space agency (CNES) rehearsed a full launch schedule at the European spaceport of Kourou, French Guiana. The test concluded with a long-duration burn of the Ariane 6 core stage.

Once its tanks were filled with hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the rocket fired the Vulcain 2.1 engine for more than seven minutes. ArianeGroup speaks of resounding success, but the ignition did not cover the entire duration of a flight phase: it was planned to last 470 seconds and, however, the engine shut down after 426.

The 44 seconds left. Toni Tolker-Nielsen, director of space transportation at ESA, explained that the fuel sensors were programmed with very restrictive parameters, so one of them ordered the engine to stop when it detected a very low level.

The premature shutdown had to do with the test itself, and would not have occurred in flight, Aschbacher said. In a real launch, the sensor programming would have been different, and the engine would have stopped 1.5 seconds earlier than expected, with no effect on the launch.

Two more tests in 2023. Before its maiden flight between mid-June and the end of July 2024, Ariane 6 will have to complete other tests, starting with two additional burns this December.

The first will take place next week at the Lampoldshausen test center (Germany), and will test the rocket’s upper stage by simulating extreme flight conditions. The second will be a full new launch schedule, but with a shorter burn of the core stage to test the rocket’s robustness in degraded conditions.

The light at the end of the tunnel. Both ESA and ArianeGroup seem to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Seville space summit earlier this month was a watershed moment for the French rocket maker, as well as for Avio, its Italian counterpart that makes the Vega rockets.

France, Italy and Germany, the main contributors to ESA, guaranteed in Seville a good cadence of institutional launches aboard the Ariane 6 and Vega rockets, while ESA highlighted the importance of private companies such as PLD Space to guarantee access from Europe to space.

Small-time satellites. Ariane 6 will make its debut flight in its Ariane 62 configuration (with two side thrusters). It will carry several small satellites on board, including two from NASA.

We won’t see it launch anything major until it enters service at the end of 2024. The first commercial launch of the Ariane 6 will carry the French Ministry of Defense’s CSO-3 satellite on board. The next four Galileo satellites, which were due to launch on an Ariane 6, have been scheduled to fly aboard two SpaceX Falcon 9s in April and July 2024.

Image | THAT

