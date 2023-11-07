Disney has unveiled the new original song “Welcome to Rosas” from the animated film Wish performed by Ariana DeBose

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Benjamin Rice have composed seven original songs for Wish. Michaels has described the songs as “fun, emotional and heartfelt.” And regarding the lyrics of the songs, she added, “We had to give a lot of information through the lyrics, that’s why many of the songs have a whimsical and intentional rhythm.”

The song that Disney presented today, Welcome to Rosas, is the first song heard in the film, of which he said, “I’ve always liked Disney’s welcome songs, like ‘Frozen’ (‘For the First Time in Forever’) and ‘Encanto’ (‘The Family Madrigal’). “It really establishes where you are and where you are going.”

The song introduces the audience to the realm where wishes come true. Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose in the original version) is responsible for showing the rich world created by Disney Animation artists, storytellers and technicians, as well as a flamenco choreographer who provided references to the animators for the sequence. “As the film’s opening song, ‘Rosas’ is meant to feel like an informative and euphoric tour guide to all the wonderful things the world of Rosas has to offer,” Rice says. “It is very fun and full of energy, and transports the audience to the realm of desires.”

You can listen to the song below:

About the movie:

In Wish: The Power of Wishes, Asha, a clever optimist, makes a wish so powerful that she is answered by a cosmic force, a small ball of unlimited energy called a Star. Together, Asha and Estrella face an imposing enemy, the Magnificent King, ruler of Rosas, to save the community from him and demonstrate that when a person’s will connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnificent and Alan Tudyk as Valentino (Asha’s favorite goat), the film is directed by Oscar winner Chris Buck (Frozen . Ice Kingdom, Frozen II) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen. Ice Kingdom, Frozen II) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) is the executive producer and Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are the project’s writers. Featuring original songs by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus music by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 24 .