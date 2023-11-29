According to a study published by the civil association The Power of the Consumer, None of the 10 best-selling cars in Mexico in 2023 can be considered a higher safety car for the consumers.

They reached this conclusion because they do not meet the necessary elements to be considered safe. They do not meet the main vehicle safety recommendations of the United Nations, nor do they have a 5-star rating (the highest) awarded by the New Car Assessment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean (Latin NCAP), notes El Poder de Consumidor.

The association presented the vehicle safety sheets for the 2023-2024 models that correspond to the most recent update of the “How safe is your car” site. El Poder del Consumidor analyzed the safety of 169 2023-2024 models, which together represent 88.3% of sales made from January to September 2023.

The models:

This analysis shows that there are 21 models without electronic stability control (ESC); 16 do not have three-point seat belts in all seats; 35 models still do not offer Isofix/LATCH anchors for child restraint systems; 147 models do not offer autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

Among the basic versions of the 10 models, only two – Kia Río Sedan and Nissan NP 300 – do not have Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This technology reduces the probability of crashes due to skidding and rollovers by up to 80%.

On the other hand, the Nissan NP 300 and Kia Río Sedan models only include 2 airbags while the Renault Kwid has 4. The Nissan Versa, March and Sentra, MG Motor MG5, Chevrolet-GM Aveo and Mazda 2 models include 6, while the Mazda 3 has 7 airbags.

In addition, two of the best-selling models, Nissan NP 300 (redilas) and Nissan March, do not yet have the anchors for the installation of a Child Restraint System, to protect the safety of an infant in traffic.

Here are more details of the vehicles analyzed:

