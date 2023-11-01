The famous actor, Nicholas Saputra suddenly held his TikTok live on social media. However, he is not like what many artists and TikTokers have done so far.

This famous star held a live TikTok which appeared to be in a car. He sat on a chair in the car.

Then he turned on live TikTok. However, already live on his social media, Nicholas did not reveal anything.

Nicholas didn’t say anything in his live TikTok.

In fact, this silent action was not carried out for a moment.

Even though many of his social media followers tried to reprimand him by writing comments, there was no reaction from Nicholas.

Some followers wrote greetings and other sentences to say hello, but it didn’t produce a reaction.

This famous artist continues to remain silent.

His face and stiff expression were widely commented on by netizens.

This video snippet was then widely shared on public accounts. One of them is the rumpi_gosip account. With the narrative, what are you doing, Mas Nico? Cosplay has become a bit of a nightmare, right?

Netizens also revealed Nicholas’ actions.

Just keep quiet for 10 K, especially if you say “I love you, my fans,” said netizens.

“@jopitapesulima @nafilahrahmatania the power of bang @nicholassaputra is truly extraordinary… just keep quiet, his fans are probably already hysterical with happiness looking at his face on the screen, women of all ages,” continued the netizen.