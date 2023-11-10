Support the Palestinian cause, while conducting constant self-criticism. Edward W. Said (1935-2003), American-born Palestinian intellectual, professor at Columbia University, was a master of coherence. When, in 1991, he decided to resign from his seat within the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), he explained that the reasons lay in his dissent towards the leadership of Yasser Arafat whom he had supported for twenty years. ‘years. “The autocracy, the debauchery, the corruption, the stupidity – we have always been aware of them, but we didn’t think they would get out of hand to the point of becoming the main problem.” That’s how Said explained his resignation to a New York Times reporter in a 1994 interview.

“It’s easy to criticize like that when you live far from people,” replied Nasser al Kidwa, Arafat’s nephew and, at the time, permanent observer at the United Nations for the PLO. In this sense, many turned up their noses, accusing Said of working against the government and, indeed, of being facilitated in criticizing him precisely because he was far from the country. For others, such as Kanan Makiya, an Iraqi-American academic, “he and other Arab intellectuals had failed to denounce the despotism of the Arab authorities.”

The break

However, the opposite is true: Said had remained at Arafat’s side for twenty years, translating his speeches, suggesting him to stay away from Hafez al Assad, president-dictator of Syria, who wanted to transform himself into the Arab representative of the Palestinians. But, precisely by virtue of this advice, he was able to identify the critical issues of a representative system in which the head of the PLO was obsessed – writes Said in “Between War and Peace” – “with having to take control of every expense within of the organization”.

This control of economic resources, mostly donated by Arab countries, meant that upon the death of the PLO president, the International Monetary Fund opened an investigation to quantify Arafat’s personal assets. It turned out that he had approximately one billion dollars available, but it was not possible to trace its exact origin. Salam Fayyad, then Minister of Finance, thought about it in 2003 and tracked down this hidden wealth invested in various companies in Palestine and abroad.

In addition to this, it was certainly the Oslo agreements of 1993 between Palestinians and Israelis that led to the deterioration of the synergy between Edward Said and Yasser Arafat. A treaty which for the first, Said, meant the subjugation of the Palestinian cause to Israel; while the second was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994. The situation was exacerbated by a Jewish extremist, Baruch Goldstein, who entered a mosque – dressed as a military man and holding a machine gun – and killed over 40 people, coming in turn lynched and killed by the mob. For Said, that was a sign that tensions could not abate unless extremism was dealt with. The only barrier to this phenomenon could only be an equitable distribution of territories, which would then have given a semblance of a start towards normalisation.

The Palestinian academic, in fact, criticized the agreements fiercely, accusing Arafat of “selling out his people”. The pact, Said believed, did not adequately guarantee Palestinian self-determination and sovereignty. Since it provided for substantial Israeli control over many parts of the West Bank. And this did not allow for true Palestinian independence, but rather a form of limited autonomy under Israeli control. The resulting territorial dismemberment would then have made the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state difficult. Making the effective independence and free movement of Palestinians within their territories complicated. While for the diaspora, Oslo had not addressed the right of Palestinian refugees to return. Precisely the vicissitudes of refugees were, for Said, one of the capillary issues of the “Palestinian question”.

Looking at this cause today, with the critical gaze of the author of “Orientalism”, exemplifies how Arafat’s surrender management then led to the exploits of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the increasingly marginal role of the Palestinian National Authority.

The retaliation for these criticisms did not even leave Said’s cultural work intact: the sale of his books within the territories controlled by the Authority was banned, at least until 2000. At the beginning of the new Millennium, Said recognized Hamas as a political and social significance in the Palestinian territories. Arguing that the group’s growth reflected frustration and disappointment among Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip, due to the failure of the Oslo Accords and the Israeli occupation.

In this sense, he also criticized the international community for not engaging more effectively with the legitimate concerns and aspirations of the Palestinian people, which, in his view, contributed to the attractiveness of organizations such as Hamas. Even secular intellectuals, she wrote in “Peace and Its Discontents”, would run the risk of «making a pact with the devil by supporting religious movements», in the name of resistance.

And it is here, today, that the Western left, Said’s reading would say, makes a serious mistake: it falls into the idea that compromise with the devil, Hamas, is the only solution to the Palestinian question. Furthermore, and perhaps this is even more serious, the failure to initiate a criticism within the cause and then frame it in the broader Arab context.

The legacy

The complexity of what has just been said can be seen by observing movements on the left that support the Palestinians’ right to freedom but remain alongside autocratic Arab regimes which, as Hafez al Assad attempted to do, try to exploit the Palestinian cause to find a more legitimization wide by movements and political parties on the left. While on the one hand, Said would say, the left lives in this ambiguity; on the other, the right, uncritically aligned with the colonial policies of the Israeli government, does so out of mere contempt for the Arab as such. To preserve his supremacy, controlling his – senseless – fear of Islam, he relies on the promises of Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Telling the truth”, as the title of one of Said’s pamphlets, seems to be the only form of resistance that intellectuals can carry out. And the greatest legacy of this Palestinian academic, perpetually in the “wrong place”, is the ability to provide us with a prism with which to observe Palestine. Managing to take sides, denouncing any violence.