The Marvels movie is about to be released and we already know what they have prepared for the post-credits scenes.

Attention SPOILERS. As is usual in all Marvel Studios installments, you have to stay at the end of all the letters because they hide a scene that could be a small joke or something very big that anticipates what will happen in the future of the MCU. Now The Marvels arrives and we already know what the 2 post-credits scenes contain.

From here on there are SPOILERS.

At the end of the movie The Marvels, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) try to stop an incursion by the Kree villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) who has created rifts in space-time with the twin bracelet. from Kamala. The two protagonists discover that the only way to close this incursion is for each of them to place themselves on opposite sides of the rift to close it successfully.

So they execute their plan, but Monica is left trapped on the other side, that is, she is no longer in Universe 616 where the main events of the Avengers movies take place.

In the first post-credits scene, we can see Monica waking up in the hospital and discovering her mother Maria at her side as Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), something we already saw in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ( 2022). There is no reference to whether it is Earth-383, but the doctor is Kelsey Grammer’s Beast. Which indicates that the X-Men mutants exist in that place.

In addition, this moment is a reference to the first time we saw the character in the series WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision)

Second post-credits scene.

Following the line of the Ms. Marvel series we can see Kamala narrating what happened in the film to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) who is wearing her costume like in the Hawkeye series. In the end, she tells him that there are many young heroes and that they should team up. Her last words are: “Did you know Ant-Man had a daughter?” In reference to Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

This scene anticipates the arrival of the Young Avengers and its first three members could be Kamala, Kate and Cassie.

Reddit source.