Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, is hospitalized with symptoms of heavy metal poisoning, a Ukrainian intelligence spokesperson confirmed to the BBC. Budanov had previously said that his wife lived with him in her office, and some HUR staff members also showed symptoms of poisoning, but milder ones. An attempted murder investigation is underway.

The cause of the poisoning is unclear: the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda wrote that Budanova probably ate poisoned food. The intelligence spokesman did not suggest that Russia, which has been waging a war against Ukraine since 2022, was responsible for the poisoning. In other cases in the past, however, the Russian government had been strongly suspected of having poisoned several opponents with heavy metals. An anonymous source told the BBC that the substance suspected of causing Budanova’s symptoms would not be used “in any way in daily life or military operations.”

Budanova was hospitalized after a prolonged period of illness. She received medical treatment and is now under observation by doctors, but her condition does not appear serious.

According to an anonymous source quoted by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post, if she had not been examined by doctors immediately, the consequences would have been much more serious. Budanova, born in 1993, is a professor of legal psychology at the National Police Academy. Budanov, born in 1986, has been at the center of at least 10 Russian assassination attempts this year, according to an intelligence spokesman.