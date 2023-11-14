From Kamala Khan to Miles Morales: Who will form the Young Avengers in the MCU

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has not only been a spectacle of new narratives and exciting confrontations, but also the stage for the introduction of a brand new generation of superheroes. These brave and bold young people, not yet official, but already hinted at, aim to form the expected Young Avengers team.

The unexpected precursor

Vision, played by Paul Bettany, is not exactly a young hero, but his importance cannot be understated. In the comics universe, it was Vision who first assembled the Young Avengers. His role in the WandaVision series and the development of Vision Quest raise questions about his possible inclusion in this new team.

Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop: The first recruits

The young Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel, has been established as the founding member of the Young Avengers in the MCU. Her story, which began with the discovery of her mutant ability thanks to a mystical bracelet, connects directly to the movie The Marvels. On the other hand, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye, joins as the second member, carrying with her the legacy of the iconic archer.

Cassie Lang: From rejected to pioneer

Cassie Lang, known in the comics as Stature and Stinger, has evolved in the MCU since her first appearance in Ant-Man. Played by Kathryn Newton in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she is revealed in her own superhero costume, marking her transition from a marginal figure to a heroine with a promising future.

Skaar and the Maximoff Twins: New Horizons

Skaar, Bruce Banner’s surprise son in She-Hulk, and the Maximoff twins, Tommy and Billy, introduced in WandaVision, expand the horizon of potential members. Although Skaar does not belong to the Young Avengers in the comics, his presence in the MCU opens up interesting possibilities. The twins, for their part, are in a state of ambiguous existence, but their eventual return could be crucial for the team.

America Chavez and Kid Loki: Portals to new adventures

America Chavez, introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kid Loki, from the Loki series, bring a diversity of skills and backgrounds that enrich the ensemble. While America has the ability to open portals through realities, Kid Loki offers a unique perspective with his complex history and magical powers.

The path to a new era

To the extent that Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to evolve, the idea of ​​the Young Avengers becomes more and more tangible. This team not only symbolizes the generational transition in the Marvel universe, but also represents an opportunity to explore fresh and dynamic narratives. The inclusion of characters like Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop, with its unique stories and modern perspectives, provides a window into the concerns and hopes of a new generation. At the same time, the presence of characters like Cassie Lang and the Maximoff twins reinforces the connection to the legacy of the original Avengers, serving as a bridge between the past and the future.

The anticipation surrounding the Young Avengers also highlights the change in the power dynamics within Marvel. Unlike their predecessors, these young heroes are still defining their identities and place in the world, promising a deeper exploration of themes such as identity, responsibility, and sacrifice. With each new announcement and teaser, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not only shaping its future, but also redefining what it means to be a superhero in the XXI century.

Marvel’s Phase 4 has not only opened the door to new stories and characters, but it has also planted the seeds for the next generation of superheroes. The Young Avengers, although not yet formally established, represent the future of Marvel, a promise of continuity and renewal in the legacy of Earth’s mightiest heroes.