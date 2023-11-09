When we talk about ergonomic mice, which were previously trackballs almost exclusively, we usually talk about vertical mice and, especially, the Logitech Lift, which we love and believe is the best office mouse on the market right now.

However, not all users can justify the more than 65 euros it costs because they simply either do not use the computer that often or they only want to try it as a secondary mouse alongside a gaming mouse, for example.

In that case, this AliExpress clone reduced by 50% now to less than 15 euros is the best opportunity to try a vertical mouse or use it as a complement to work.

Delux M618C Wireless Optical Mouse

The mouse has the excellent and studied design of the Logitech Lift with a 57-degree angle because, basically, it is a clone of it. The texture and material of the AliExpress clone is like that of a normal mouse, and the Logitech original is more rubbery and comfortable. However, it is a matter of taste and some users will prefer the AliExpress mouse.

In day-to-day use the experience will be just as comfortable, and you will see how as soon as you start using it you notice that this is the natural position of your elbow, forearm and wrist when operating and that we have been using the mouse incorrectly since the invention of Windows and Mac.

Logitech Lift

It has a configurable RGB LED light, a back and forward button, useful when we are browsing in Chrome or looking at a PDF, and a button to configure the DPI speed. In this section we must take into account that the maximum DPI of the mouse is 1,600 DPI, which is not bad, but may fall short for users who prefer high sensitivities or work with screen resolutions higher than 4K.

In reality, both mice are excellent depending on your use. If you like it and are going to use it exclusively as a daily mouse, we highly recommend investing in the Logitech Lift because it is very well built and will last you for years.

However, for complementary or occasional use, it is not worth it and this AliExpress clone will be just as useful and comfortable even though it has less DPI and its material quality is not as good.

For less than 15 euros, it is well worth trying this mouse at 57 degrees and discover how comfortable they are.

