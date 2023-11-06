One year before the 2024 presidential elections, a poll by the New York Times and the respected Siena College institute shows unexpectedly negative and worrying results for the incumbent president Joe Biden and his party, i.e. the Democrats. The survey concerns six states defined as “in the balance”, those where the elections will be decided due to the way US electoral law works: in five states Biden is several points behind his most likely Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Trump’s lead is quite substantial, between 4 and 10 percentage points, in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Biden maintains a two percentage point lead in Wisconsin alone. In the 2020 elections, Biden won in all six polled states.

The vote for the presidential elections is still quite far away – the vote will be on November 5, 2024 – Biden’s actual electoral campaign has not yet started and the survey has margins of error of a few percentage points, as always in these cases. But the respectability of the poll and the clarity of the results have been met with concern by analysts and Democratic politicians. Especially since the same poll seems to represent a sharp decline in the incumbent president’s approval among several categories of people who had been fundamental in his victory in the 2020 elections: young people and non-white voters.

The main factors of weakness in Biden’s candidacy are in fact indicated in his advanced age and in his management of the economy, which is perceived as negative by voters, despite the overall very positive data.

In the six “swing” states overall, Trump garners 48 percent of the vote compared to Biden’s 44: both candidates are perceived as unsatisfactory, Trump remains very polarizing but a choice between the two at the moment would seem to favor him. There are many reasons why the results of this poll may not represent the actual results in the elections a year from now. However, if they were confirmed, success in five of these six states would be amply enough for Trump to return to the White House.

The election of the president in the United States does not take place directly but through the “electors”: each of the 50 states expresses a number of electors linked to its population (more inhabitants, more electors). The electors are 538 in total and to become president you need to obtain an absolute majority, therefore 270: in many of the states there is a historically consolidated majority in favor of the Democrats or the Republicans, so the elections often end up being decided in some states in the balance (defined as “swing states”). The New York Times survey focused precisely on the most populous of these.

Trump has larger leads in Nevada (10 percent) and Georgia (6 percent), while slightly narrower in Pennsylvania (4 percent). Several questions in the survey that do not explicitly concern voting nevertheless show a disillusioned and very dissatisfied electorate, elements that will make the electoral campaign very unpredictable.

The Democrats in recent years believed they could build a long-term leadership by counting on a solid advantage among young people and non-white minorities, demographic sectors that would progressively increase their weight in the total votes. This advantage, however, has been significantly eroded, as far as this survey indicates.

Among those under 30, Biden’s advantage over Trump is reduced to just one percentage point (for decades among voters in the 18-29 age group the Democrats had a wide margin), among Hispanics it fell below ten percentage points and the Republican shows a much higher approval rating among African-American voters than in the past, above 20 percent. Women remain in favor of Biden, but among men Trump has an advantage by many points.

These results were judged to be a reflection of the issues considered central by the electorate: the economy was widely indicated as the most decisive, much more than the protection of civil rights, including the right to abortion, which had been an important factor in the midterm elections. In these states, 59 percent of the voters consulted by the survey believe Trump is more reliable than Biden in the economy (37 percent are of the opposite opinion), but the probable Republican candidate is also preferred on the issue of security and international politics, given which has been strongly influenced by the numerous ongoing international crises, most recently the war between Hamas and Israel.

There is also a very important issue linked to Joe Biden’s age: 71 percent consider him “too old” to efficiently carry out the duties of president, an opinion shared in all six states and among all demographic sectors ( including 54 percent of those who declare themselves supporters of the president). In this regard, the survey also proposed alternative solutions for the Democratic candidacy. If the candidate were Kamala Harris, the current vice president who has so far been incapable of assuming real political relevance, Trump would still be ahead, but with a reduced margin: according to the survey, even the unpopular vice president would be a stronger candidate than Biden . Another option was for an undefined alternative Democratic candidate to challenge Trump: in this case the situation would be reversed, with Trump trailing by eight percentage points.

The doubts about the opportunity of a second candidacy for Biden, which no one within the party expresses publicly to avoid demonstrating lack of unity in a very delicate moment for Biden, were instead made explicit by David Axelrod, advisor and political strategist of the Democrats and particularly former President Barack Obama. Axelrod, who had already shown many doubts and little enthusiasm towards Biden in the past, wrote on social media and then reiterated in an interview that Biden should decide whether continuing to be a candidate «is the wisest thing to do; whether it is in HIS interest or in that of the country.”

Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

The position of Axelrod, who nevertheless said he was convinced that Biden will ultimately remain the Democratic candidate, is that the situation is dangerous above all due to the risks for democracy associated with and a possible return to the presidency of Trump, who remains the clear favorite in the primaries of the Republicans despite his extremely radical positions, his tendency to tell many falsehoods, and the many trials in which he is accused.

The scenario that foresees that the Democrats present themselves with another candidate in the 2024 elections remains very unlikely: the president in office is also the head of the party, and therefore has an enormous machine of consensus and funding; and at the moment there doesn’t seem to be anyone who intends to oppose him.

The Democrats and especially Biden’s staff are however convinced that within a year there is ample margin to overturn the current scenario. The Democrats plan to use these months to remember the importance of the next vote regarding the issues that had led to mobilization in the past, from the defense of the right to abortion to the risks for democratic stability, which however remain rather transversal. These are issues that the survey indicates as less central than in the past for voters, but which will be the subject of an intense persuasion campaign.