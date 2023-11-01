It seems like a fabled job. It is effectively a trade related to Pokémon and its official Collectible Card Game.

In The Guardian, an article has been published about Creatures Inc., the team behind the production of Pokémon cards, revealing some exciting work at the company. There are 18 internal game testers tasked with rigorously playing with the new Pokémon cards for a month or two before their official release..

They play up to four battles an hour, seven hours a day. Wanted candidates with passion and knowledge detailed of all the letters. The article also explores the card design process and the company’s perspective on collecting versus battling in the Pokémon TCG, proving that working on playing the TCG is an enviable job.

