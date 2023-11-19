The Pokémon manga shows us a much more powerful and stronger version of Pikachu than the one we ended up seeing in the anime. The most notable differences with the anime version of Pokémon and from the manga, it lies in the initial power and strength of the Pokémon in its beginnings.

The most obvious act in which we see the difference in power between versions is that in the manga, Pikachu does not need any special power to beat Brock’s Onixwhile in the anime this combat does not occur in the same way.

That is why the manga version of Pikachu is understood to be much more powerful than we might think. if we have only dedicated ourselves to keeping up to date with anime. A curiosity from the Pokémon world that has surely gone unnoticed by many fans, and that thanks to the ScreenRant medium we bring to you.