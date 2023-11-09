As you know, the special arc of the Pokémon anime has been broadcast in Japan, but we also already have a new season that does not focus on Ash and is called Pokémon Horizons.

If you keep up to date with the series in its Japanese broadcast, we bring you confirmation of news for this new season of the anime that will not star Ash. Remember that in Japan it was released on April 14, 2023.

Now we have been able to find out news about its western premiere. This series will be released in the UK on BBC iPlayer and CBBC starting next month, December 2023. At the moment no exact dates have been given, but we do have this video:

What do you think? You can find our coverage of the Pokémon anime here and its Western premiere here.

