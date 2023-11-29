As you know, the special arc of the Pokémon anime has been broadcast in Japan, but we also already have a new season that does not focus on Ash and is called Pokémon Horizons.

If you keep up to date with the series in its Japanese broadcast, we bring you confirmation of news for this new season of the anime that will not star Ash. Remember that in Japan it was released on April 14, 2023.

Now we have been able to know its new western release date. It is expected to be available on Netflix on February 23, 2024, on the occasion of Pokémon Day. For now this information has only been confirmed for the United States and Latin America, but we imagine that a similar premiere will take place in Europe. We will be attentive in any case.

Meanwhile, we leave you with its new trailer in English and Latin Spanish:

What do you think?

