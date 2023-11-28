Are you looking for new Pokémon products? Well here we bring you an official announcement that you will love, especially if you are looking for a new quality figure.

Specifically, it is a new figure of Juliana and Sprigatito of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which confirmed new details today:

Kotobukiya announced this figure from its ARTFX J Pokemon Trainer series in August, confirming the pairings of Juliana and Sprigatito and Florian and Fuecoco. Today the launch of this ARTFX J Juliana and Sprigatito figure has been confirmed for July 2024 in Japan. Reservations have already been opened and last until March 2024. Juliana appears in her Orange Academy uniform, accompanied by Sprigatito in the figure. The estimated price of the ARTFX J Juliana and Sprigatito figure is $105.

You can see it in detail below:

[Reservation starts]

Reservations for “ARTFX J Aoi with Nyaoha” have started! To ensure you get it, please make your reservation by Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Haruto with Hogeta is also scheduled to be released, so please look forward to it♪ ▼ Click here for the product page https://t.co/T0LcRAL01E#Pokémon #Pokémon #thank you pic.twitter.com/C2G7Kgb1kc — Kotobukiya Advertising (@kotobukiyas) November 28, 2023

