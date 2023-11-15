The Pokémon Concierge is the new stop motion Netflix series of which we had already had a taste over the last few months, through the publication of short trailers.

In the last few hours, however, a truly important trailer has been published: not only because it lasts a good two minutes, it introduces us to the protagonists of the story and also a first taste of the sweet soundtrack, but also because it has finally been revealed to us the release date of the series.

As revealed in the trailer, which introduces us to Haru, the very young concierge of the Pokémon resort, and her human and “monster” friends, the series will arrive on Netflix on December 28th.

The images shown in the trailer suggest that the series will have a marked desire to relax the viewer with tropical landscapes, colors and excellent work regarding the artistic stylebut also a rather intimate plot to delve into.

The series was presented during February via a short teaser trailer and, until today, information about it was scarce: now that you have had a taste of life at the Pokémon resort will you miss this chance or will you join the young Haru and her Psyduck?