COO Takato Utsunomiya thinks about both children and adults when expanding the Pokémon saga, and explains his reasons.

There is no doubt that Pokémon is one of the great video game franchises, having been around for over 25 years. They say everything comes to an end, but frankly, Pokémon might be something immortal.

At this time, the video games in the saga are in the ninth generation of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. In fact, we have already told you what we thought of The Indigo Disc in these impressions.

It is the second part of the DLC The hidden treasure of Area Zero, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 14. What will be next?

There are several possibilities. On the one hand, there is talk of a new installment of Legends (after Pokémon Arceus Legends), as well as a remake of the fifth generation gamesPokémon Black and White.

We can confirm that, indeed, we will have 10th generation gamesbut it is very possible that they are already part of the Nintendo Switch 2 catalog, the successor to the hybrid console.

The future of Pokémon

In an interview with The Guardian, the director of operations of The Pokémon Company talks about the future of the franchise, which has been with us for more than 25 years. Not only with their video games, but also in the form of movies, series, anime, comics, cards and merchandising.

Takato Utsunomiya is a Pokémon lover. He thinks about the saga every day, as he acknowledges in the interview. And so, wants it to exist forever.

It may be too bold a statement, but in reality, few franchises have the potential and success of Pokémon. Do you think it will continue to exist when we are old?

”I spend all day every day thinking about Pokémon. Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years, ensuring they survive well beyond our lifetime.”

We may have never thought about it. It is very possible that Pokémon (we do not know in what form) will continue to exist in the next generations, but it is something difficult to see, because We also do not know what the electronic entertainment of the future will be like farthest.

On the other hand, Utsunomiya also talks about the criticism, which, for the most part, They come from the veteran sector from Pokémon. Those who grew up with the first editions in the 90s are not entirely happy with the present of the franchise.

”It’s easy to focus solely on adults. They have a lot of disposable income, and you can see their reactions in real time on social media. But we must make sure to keep the interest of younger children. Children are very honest: they will not play something they don’t like. If the brand looks old or boring, they will discard it immediately.”

Pokémon’s COO is very right. If the little ones have something, it is that they are very sincere customers.. The interest of veteran fans may be less, but a balance must be sought between all sectors.

Do you miss the old days of Pokémon? Well, like everything in life, you have to know how to accommodate progress. Ash and Pikachu are no longer in the animeand, in the same way, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple differ from previous generations in many ways.

