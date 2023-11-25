At the beginning of October, Sony surprised the world with the announcement of the new PlayStation 5 model, unofficially known as PS5 Slim. The official launch already took place in USA, Japan y other territories. Fortunately, it will soon reach another region.

The company revealed that the PlayStation 5 Slim weighs up to 24% less forks 40% smaller than the original model that debuted at the end of 2020. Although subtle, that change in dimensions could be enough for many people to be encouraged to buy the new console. Luckily, there are more and more markets where it is available.

Where is the PlayStation 5 Slim available?

Sony’s new next-gen hardware arrived in stores Japan on November 10 and beat the Nintendo Switch during its premiere. It’s worth noting that it’s also now available on USA, Germany y Netherlandswhile the premiere in France It took place on November 24.

The good news is that the company confirmed the launch in another region. Specifically, the PS5 Slim will be officially available next November 29 in the United Kingdom. The debut will occur in less than a week, so players can now go to retail stores to reserve the console.

The PlayStation 5 Slim already has a release date in the United Kingdom

Although the PS5 Slim can now be purchased through Amazon Mexico, it is sold by a third party. So, we will have to wait to find out when it will officially arrive in our country and the rest of Latin America.

In the official announcement at the beginning of October, the Japanese company confirmed that the premiere of the new models would occur gradually. around the world in the coming months. In addition, he announced that they will replace the original version when the current inventory runs out.

The PlayStation 5 Slim gave a lot to talk about when it was revealed. Some players criticized its design and said it was too ugly, while others criticized the vertical stand that is sold separately. Likewise, comparisons with the original model sparked debates on the internet.

Finally, the next-generation console came under fire when it became known that it is necessary to have an internet connection to install the removable disk drive.

The PlayStation 5 Slim gave a lot to talk about, will it be a success?

But tell us, do you plan to purchase this new version of the next-gen console? Let us read you in the comments.

