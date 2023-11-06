Once the month of October has ended, which has been loaded with some of the most important releases of the entire year, one of the most anticipated months for multiplayer shooter fans has just begun, since November is historically known as the premiere month of the new annual installment of Call of Duty. Although the Activision Blizzard franchise seems to have missed the mark with its campaign, that doesn’t mean it’s one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Console – Sony PlayStation 5 Standard, 825 GB, 4K, 1 Controller, C Chassis + Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (download code)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation has been aware of this, and even though the agreement that the Xbox franchise now has with the Japanese will end shortly, it seems that they have decided to make the most of it with this incredible pack de PlayStation 5 junto a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that we can find in reserve for only 499.00 euros thanks to MediaMarkt’s Black Friday. And of course, it represents a new historical minimum price for this product.

It is the perfect opportunity for all those who have been waiting to get a PlayStation 5, since in addition to doing so with a good discount, it will be accompanied by a game that will guarantee hours of entertainment. In fact, the title is ideal for the most nostalgic, since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will incorporate multiplayer in its mode all maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. Although yes, the establishment will send it from November 10.

In addition, they will be able to get the new generation of PlayStation consoles, with which they will feel a considerable upgrade if they make the leap from PlayStation 4. Not in vain, Sony chose a new generation hardware formed by an AMD APU that makes use of Zen 2 and RDNA 2 technology for its CPU and GPU respectively. And to this we must add the presence of 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, as well as the custom 825 GB NVMe M.2 SSD, which is the fastest on the console market.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Super offers available today

HP Victus 16-d1040ns Intel Core i7-12700H/32GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1”

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro QG240YS3 23.8″ LED FullHD 180Hz FreeSync Premium

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Imagen | Activision, PlayStation

In VidaExtra Selection | The PS5 compatible controller with the most reviews on Amazon has 1,000 positive reviews and is customizable

In VidaExtra | If you like sports, these are the six best sports games for console. Which one to choose? Tips and recommendations