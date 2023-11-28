Monday 27 first official test of next season and debut of Pirelli tires in the two categoriesAnd. The first results are excellent: with the time of 1,33,061 Alonso Lopezthe Boscoscuro SpeedUp driver, was the fastest and set the new all-time record lap on the Valencian circuit for Moto2.

The picture in the smallest class is similar: Daniel Holgado, with the Tech3 KTM, lapped in 1.37.300, even improving the existing Moto3 record by a second. Holgado set this time in the second session, on the thirteenth lap of the seventeen done; he demolished Binder’s previous record, which in 2020 had recorded 1,38,286.

All pilots used Diablo Superbike slick tires in soft and medium compounds for both the front and rearAnd. In Moto2 the measurements are 125/70 R7 at the front and 200/65 R17 at the rear respectively. In Moto3 100/70 R17 at the front and 120/70 R17 at the rear. It’s about standard and non-prototype tyrespurchasable by all motorcyclists and regularly on sale.

Pirelli rightly points out how difficult it was to start better. Here are the words of Giorgio Barbier, Racing Moto director.

“We are very satisfied with the results obtained in this first official 2024 test with the Moto2 and Moto3 riders and teams. For us the objective was to confirm the good impressions seen at the beginning of September on the Montmel circuitor. On that occasion, since it was a private test, no official times were provided, whereas today it was possible to make a direct comparison with the times of the weekend just gone, in substantially similar weather conditions and temperatures. Setting the fastest laps ever for this track in the respective championships, in the case of Moto3 even improving it by a second, is certainly aclear and easily quantifiable proof of the excellent performance that our tires are able to guarantee. Some drivers ran more laps than the race using the same set of tyres, even if not consecutive, with limited drops and levels of wear. All compounds performed well, clearly the softest ones are in general those that allowed the riders to achieve their best times. We know that the tests, however representative, are never like a race weekend and that each track makes history in its own right but we can say that the conditions for doing a good job next season are all there.”

From the MotoGP website we see that in Moto 2, behind Lopez, Canet and Aldeguer also did very well. Rookie Jaume Masia, Moto3 world champion, set the twelfth fastest time. Sasaki, Oncu and Artigas also made their Moto2 debut on Ricardo Tormo.

In Moto3, Rueda placed behind Holgado in the tests, just over three tenths away, then Alonso. The rookies of the smallest class are David Almansa, Angel Piqueras, Jacob Roulstone, Eddie O’Shea and that Luca Lunetta with Sic58 Squadra Corse: a boy from whom Paolo Simoncelli expects a lot.