The Vespa small body has always represented the most metropolitan soul of Vespa and is now completely renewed. Two models available: Primavera and Sprint S, available in different variants and displacements, also in an electric version

November 8, 2023

The Piaggio Style Center has carried out work to improve the finishes, introducing new materials and taking care of the details, to enhance the different souls of the Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S. The superstructures on the handlebars are all new, as are the grips. Also new are the shield counter, the crest on the mudguard (only for Vespa Primavera) and the design and finishes of the central tie.

Even the saddle, in the various versions, it has been improved thanks to the adoption of new materials that ensure a better finish. The Tech version of Primavera is also equipped with a keyless system and TFT instrumentation, which allows the management of the functions offered by the Vespa MIA multimedia platform. The analogue/digital instrument present on the other versions is also new, while the full LED lighting system comes on all.

Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S are available with ultra-modern 50, 125 and 150 cc engines with three-valve distribution and electronic injection, Euro 5+ approved. There are two electric versions of the Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S: one with speed limited to moped regulations (Moped) and one with motorcycle approval, available in the Primavera Tech setup. The Moped versions feature the novelty of removable batteries for convenient charging even in domestic environments.

The Piaggio Group presents the new Vespa Primavera and Sprint S at EICMA 2023