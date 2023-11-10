When Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese Shiite military party-organization Hezbollah, spoke on Friday 3 November, many feared it could be the announcement of the group’s entry into the conflict between Israel and Hamas. A fear averted, also because it would make little sense for Hezbollah to face an army like the Israeli one today, which is structurally stronger, at a time when the border with Lebanon is on maximum alert due to fears of the situation in that area overheating. But what Nasrallah made clear is that Hezbollah approves of any action directed against Israel, the United States and its allies throughout the Middle East, making it clear that the exchange of fire between his group and the Jewish state is one of the largest actions they have ever accomplished and will not stop.

In fact, what left observers around the world in suspense at the beginning of Nasrallah’s speech was precisely this, the fear that the conflict could spread to the rest of the region and that this does not necessarily happen with a conflict in the traditional sense. of the term, but through hybrid actions, the same actions that many groups allied with Iran, including Hezbollah, have carried out in recent years and are intensifying in this particularly tense moment, within a delicate risk that involves the entire region middle Eastern.

Hybrid threats

In this sense, the latest threat to be added has come from the far south of the Middle East, more precisely from the Houthis, the Shiite group that controls part of Yemen and is a close ally of Iran, whose militiamen launched at the end of October a drone and ballistic missile attack aimed at Israel. Although both the drones and the missile were intercepted over the Red Sea by the Israeli Arrow 5 defense system, the Houthis themselves, engaged in a civil war in their country which pits them against a government linked to Saudi Arabia, have repeatedly launched similar attacks against targets in Riyadh, exactly the type of attacks desired by Nasrallah.

Indeed, it is no coincidence that in addition to the Houthis, other groups, often linked to Iran, have begun a series of actions targeting American bases in Syria and Iraq, actions to which Washington has responded with targets linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the region. Elements that increase tension, while Israel, in parallel with the war in Gaza, continues to exchange blows on the border with Lebanon with Hezbollah and occasionally also with Syria on the Golan front line.

Diplomacy at work

Meanwhile, while the war shows no signs of stopping in Gaza and gives worrying signals towards neighboring countries, diplomacy is moving. In this regard, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has relentlessly continued his travel agenda, moving throughout the Middle East. There are obviously many aspects at the center, starting from the request from many quarters for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, where there is increasing fear for the life and safety of civilians and especially children, with the victims who, according to the local Ministry of Health, exceeded 10 thousand. But this is not the only item on Blinken’s agenda: there is the delicate situation of the Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas. To date, four have been freed thanks also to the mediation of Qatar: these are two American citizens and two Israeli ladies aged 79 and 85, to which must be added an Israeli soldier freed during an operation by her country’s armed forces. But the number of people kidnapped during the October 7 attacks still in the hands of Hamas is not known precisely: at least 250 are estimated, and there are currently many unknowns about their fate.

But while diplomacy is trying to move for their release, Hamas has made the conditions known: the release of over six thousand Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. A difficult request for Israel to comply with at a time like this, very different from when in 2011 it released over a thousand prisoners to obtain the release of Gilad Shalit after five years of imprisonment. And in response, the Jewish state reiterated its willingness to accept a humanitarian truce only in exchange for the release of the hostages. A knot that does not seem easy to untie quickly, while bombs continue to rain down on Gaza and the Israeli army has begun land operations, taking control of the central strip and effectively cutting the Strip in two, thus starting an encirclement of the city ​​of Gaza.

He post-Hamas

But there is another issue that is very close to the hearts of the United States and beyond, and it concerns the future of the Strip if Israel manages to achieve its objective of eliminating Hamas militarily and politically. The Palestinian group, considered a terrorist organization by most Western countries, has had total control of the territory since 2007, a year after the last Palestinian elections, when it drove away Fatah members, establishing an authoritarian regime and effectively creating division of Palestine in two different entities in Gaza and the West Bank. Eliminating Hamas from the Strip would mean either leaving the territory to fend for itself or creating a provisional administration, and the latter certainly could not happen through an authority installed by Israel, as the Jewish State itself has made known.

Diplomacy is therefore moving around the question of the future of Gaza, and two members of the American Congress spoke to the Politico website saying that the idea is to form a coalition that will take control of the Strip after the end of the Israeli intervention and carry forward a transition. Coalition from which the United States excludes itself and which therefore logic would have it be composed of countries from the Arab world. But in the current context, the situation does not appear to be simple.

The Erdogan issue

Turkey was not missing from Blinken’s tours, where the welcome was not the warmest. On November 5, the day of arrival in the country, a crowd of pro-Palestine militants tried to storm the US military base in Incirlik, which among other things hosts nuclear warheads part of the NATO sharing program. Turkey, the only member of the Atlantic Alliance in the Middle East, has historically tried to pursue its own autonomous position in recent years, and the Gaza war is no exception in this sense. Between October 7 and today, there has been no shortage of declarations from Erdogan that Hamas does not represent a terrorist organization, but “mujahideen” who defend their land, and he canceled a planned trip to Israel. In response, the Jewish state withdrew its diplomatic delegation from Ankara. Even before these developments, Turkey has always maintained an open attitude towards Hamas, whose leader Ismail Haniyeh has visited the country several times. According to the Shin Bet, the Israeli internal security service, a command center of the Palestinian group in which it recruits men and organizes actions is based in Turkey.

Discrimination on the rise

The Middle East is not the only area of ​​the world to suffer the consequences of this war, and there have been incidents of anti-Semitism around the world which, according to many observers, have increased following the start of the war in Gaza. In France, the appearance of the Stars of David last October 31st near shops and homes in the fourteenth arrondissement of Paris was striking: an episode that dramatically recalls a not too distant past, which also arrived a few days before the eighty-fifth anniversary of the infamous “Night of crystals.” For this occasion, the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation with the aggravating circumstance of discrimination. The French judiciary believes the stabbing of a woman in Lyon on 4 November may also be linked to an anti-Semitic motive. But these do not appear to be isolated cases, since Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin declared that in recent weeks, incidents of anti-Semitism in France “have exploded”. But France does not appear to be an isolated case: the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, declared that 60 percent of religious hate crimes in the United States have been aimed at people of the Jewish religion since the war in Gaza began . Also in the United States, a man killed a six-year-old boy. His fault? Being Muslim and Palestinian. Hatred, it seems, has no single direction.

The episode of anti-Semitism that has had the greatest resonance, however, comes from Russia, from the Muslim majority territory of Dagestan to be precise, where on 28 October a crowd stormed the Mahachkala airport upon hearing the news of the arrival of a plane from Tel Aviv, starting a real Jew hunt fortunately put in check by local security. In this regard, the Kremlin made it known that it would be a provocation supported by Ukraine and the West in an attempt to break up Russian society, a fact denied by Kiev. But, apparently, the aftermath of the Middle East reaches the war in Ukraine and vice versa.