Analysis of Super Mario RPG Remake on Nintendo Switch, an adventure that has fought against time to be even better.

Square Enix and Nintendo come together once again to fulfill a wish: revive Super Mario RPG and its mythical protagonists on Nintendo Switch with a remake worthy of this spectacular adventure. If you are one of those who think that a game that is more than 25 years old has become outdated after the passage of time, We tell you in our analysis how Super Mario RPG on Switch has struggled to stay so fresh, imaginative and different as in its premiere on Super Nintendo.

Fulfilling the fans’ wishes

That Nintendo wanted to relaunch Super Mario RPG is no coincidence. This very special game of the character has been, for years, one of the most loved by fans of the RPG aspect of the character, even surpassing the well-known Paper Mario saga.

It has achieved this by using a different but familiar aesthetic compared to the Super Mario Bros games, as well as a somewhat old-fashioned but very bizarre humor. The collaboration with Square Enix to create Super Mario RPG has left enemy designs and situations that it is very difficult for us to see again in other plumber gamesso recovering this adventure is a joy for fans of classic games.

Bowser kidnaps Peach, but…

Super Mario RPG begins like any other Super Mario story, with Bowser kidnapping Princess Peach and Mario going after her to rescue her. The difference is that, now, the story takes a turn with a new enemy called Fraguo: The king of the Kingdom of Weapons is ready to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and he has made Bowser’s castle his own, sending all the protagonists into the air and destroying the wishing star.

Mario’s objective this time will be to reach Bowser’s castle, return the wishing star to its normal state and rescue Peach, whose whereabouts are unknown.

New old friends

The story of Super Mario RPG adds other very charismatic protagonists to the action: Mallow It’s a cloud that thinks it’s a frog and Geno It is a doll that comes to life thanks to the power of the stars. To these two new adventurers, Peach and Bowser are added as Mario’s companions, making a very diverse and different group with great charisma, although little interaction between the characters.

Touring the Mushroom Kingdom, events will take place with mini stories that revolve around the main story, all of them quite entertaining and ensuring that the interest of the game does not wane at any time.

It’s surprising to see how well the Super Mario RPG universe has aged., despite already being more than 20 years old. Yes, some things feel a bit dated, but it could easily pass for a current game. And that says a lot about the great adaptation work that Nintendo and Square Enix have done.

Respect for the original work

Nintendo Switch has been one of the Nintendo consoles with the most remakes and remasters in all of history. Many of them have had excellent quality, and others have not been so lucky. Super Mario RPG is on the good side of the scale, matching the wonderful work that Grezzo did with Link’s Awakening and his particular style of wooden dolls.

Super Mario RPG was conceived with a three-dimensional aesthetic on the Super Nintendo, simulating three dimensions thanks to the top-down perspective. This has been maintained in the Switch remake, allowing uAn important visual update with which the console can be done without problems.

It has been tried translate, in the most faithful way possible, the original idea of ​​Super Mario RPG. No reimaginings or crazy last minute ideas. Because this game has taken extreme care to reproduce the original work. Both for the good and the bad.

This means that we will find some absurd or meaningless animations which, if you haven’t seen the original game, may seem strange to you. They are nothing more than representations copied from those made on the Super Nintendo, and which Nintendo now takes with humor.

The overhead perspective also serves to create optical illusions or small playable challengeswhose difficulty has been reduced compared to the original version thanks to the more detailed graphic aspect.

Super Mario RPG performance analysis for Nintendo Switch

After the technical analysis of the game we have seen that Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch has a correct but unstable performance. It has been aimed at having a framerate of 60 frames per second, both in the open world and in combat. The problem is that when there are environments with many effects, Stability goes out of control, dropping FPS to 30 frames per second. During combat it is much more stable, and we have not seen it go below 55 images per second. Added to this, There is also some frame-pacing that will make you notice some jerks in the image randomly. They are not serious problems, but they are there…

Players have already seen the world of Super Mario very well, but in RPG popular places such as Princess Peach’s Castle or the routes between towns were given a twist to bring it closer to what we see in games like Final Fantasy or Chrono Trigger. The aesthetics are not common in Super Mario games and, since it is a different game compared to the traditional plumber games, this variation in environments and environments that convey a greater feeling of playing an RPG.

Classics that don’t seem like it

Among the elements that have been most cared for has been the soundtrack: all the original songs have been remade for Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch. At any time you can change the soundtrack style from the old to the new from the menualthough with the excellent work that has been done we believe that you will not want to go back to the old versions, which now sound better than ever without the compression of then.

The jump to 3D has made let’s miss a greater number of sound effects. As in most Kirby games, the characters and scenes barely have voices or other effects, something that aesthetically does the game no favors.

The RPG according to Super Mario

Super Mario RPG is a very strange game. We could say that it is difficult within the framework of Mario games, which is for more traditional players… but we prefer to classify it as rare for obvious reasons.

Even then, Super Mario RPG had some controversial design decisions in its gameplay. On the one hand, Mario must investigate the game world, talk to other characters or discover secrets while walking and jumping. On the other hand, the chance encounters with enemies They trigger turn-based combat like the ones we see in the Dragon Quest or Final Fantasy saga. And, in between, you can find everything.

Recovering the 7 stars is Mario’s goal in this adventure, having to search for them, find new companions and visit different places along the way. At a playable level this translates into exploration, comical scenes you wouldn’t expect from a Super Mario game and strange and varied mini-games that break the monotony. In this sense, Super Mario RPG ensures that you don’t get bored even for a moment.

Super Mario RPG, but not much

Unlike other JRPGs, this one constantly includes new mechanics to make it more dynamic and fun. Even during combat the player will have to press buttons at specific times to do more damage or protect yourself, being decisive to emerge victorious.

We could say that Super Mario RPG is the JRPG game for players who find traditional JRPGs little varied. Something “very Nintendo”.

It is an entertaining, fun and absorbing game, and its main drawback for casual players has been eliminated from this version: the difficulty level has been reduced considerably thanks to a Relaxed Mode, even adding some facilities and mechanics in Normal Mode to make it accessible to everyone. It doesn’t become an easy game, so we believe that A perfect balance has been achieved to adapt it to all players.

Despite all these facilities, the duration of the game has not been reduced: you will need about 18 hours to complete and a little more if you want to get 100%. Although this has a trick…

Super Mario RPG may be a game that is more enjoyable with a guide. We are not saying this because of the hidden blocks or strategies to follow with the bosses: there are a lot of secrets and strange situations which you may only find out if someone tells you.

Se and multitude of unlikely situations like walking through the air without any type of indication to get special objects. Repeating actions that seem to lead nowhere or even an epic achievement of jumping on an enemy 100 times in a row (which was a little easier for us than in the original game). There’s nothing really telling you that these things serve any purpose or that they’ll unlock extra content. Fortunately It is extra content and does not serve to advance in the adventure.

The missing link in video games

This type of content no longer exists in current video games, and it is touching to see how Nintendo has recovered it as is in this version. All a bizarre tribute to himself.

For this reason, we recommend that you be very careful when you play the game and research with friends or information on the internet everything it can offer you.

Super Mario RPG for Nintendo includes a small expansion of the original content. Nothing remarkable, but it will surely delight and surprise fans of the classic Super Nintendo game.

Time travel from Super Nintendo to Nintendo Switch

With Link’s Awakening Nintendo showed how to reimagine a classic, but with Super Mario RPG it has managed Relive an outstanding forgotten game in a surprisingly faithful way to the original work.

Despite all its oddities, Nintendo has made it an accessible and very enjoyable game today, changing very little of its concept to adapt it to today.

Dynamic combat and world exploration complement each other perfectly to bring us one of the best Super Nintendo RPGs turned into one of the best Nintendo Switch RPGs.

If you liked the analysis of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch, don’t forget to stop by The List to see the complete top of the console.

Super Mario RPG review summary for Nintendo Switch