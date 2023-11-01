October’s hours are numbered and tonight is one of the most special nights of the year due to the celebration of Halloween. In case you are one of those who choose to stay at home playing a horror game, you can take a look at a list of recommendations that we left you just a few days ago, but if there is a title that is essential for such an evening terrifying like today’s is Alien: Isolation.

The great work of Creative Assembly and SEGA has almost ten years behind it and today continues to be one of the best horror games you can find. In this case you can download it for free thanks to the subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra y Premiumwhich will allow you to play it on PS4 and PS5 when you get it through the PlayStation Store.

The Alien saga has given us movies that keep you in suspense from beginning to end and that is what this game tries to achieve with which scares are more than constantly guaranteed. The events take place 15 years after the events of the first Alien feature film at a time when Amanda, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, faces the worst nightmare of her life.

Willing to discover what happened to her mother, she will embark on an adventure aboard the Sevastopol space station. However, in this place the last Xenomorph is founda fearsome creature that will make you live a truly heart-stopping experience due to how bad it will make you go through while it chases you through the dark and sinister corridors.

As if that were not enough, you will also encounter other threats in the form of synthetic androids. Even so, the Xenomorph will always be the worst enemy that can be placed before you, with a behavior that will adapt to each person’s way of playing and also due to the fact that he will not stop relentlessly pursuing them relentlessly.

