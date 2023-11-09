Fans of The Legend of Zelda are already making predictions and requests for the film’s cast. Who could play the princess? One of the stars of the series Euphoria is in a few pools.

The live action movie The Legend of Zelda is already underway. One of the most exciting projects for fans of the saga has received the green light and the spotlight has begun to point towards this production that seems truly special.

After discovering that the film’s director already asked for a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda 13 years ago, fans have begun fantasizing about the cast. Who will give life to Link, Zelda o Ganondorf?

Who will be Zelda in the live action movie?

Well, for the princess, a name is already resonating among the community of players of the Nintendo saga. Who? Nothing more and nothing less than Hunter Schaferactress known for her role as Jules Vaughn in the series Euphoria.

The successful HBO Max production with Zendaya in front, whose third season will take several years to premiere, has made Schafer known in the most mainstream format and now many see her as the princess of Hyrule perfect for the movie.

Fans have provided some comparisons with the version of Zelda from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. They are both thin, tall and pale… and even their ears could be similar. What do you think?

As for Link, another name has resonated: Morgan Davies (recently Koby in the anime adaptation of One Piece). However, neither he nor Schafer have been confirmed, so They are just bets on the part of the fans. Who would you like to see in these roles?

As for Schafer, we will soon see her on the big screen with the premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Without a doubt, a new opportunity to make yourself known to the public.

On the other hand, the Zelda saga is in luck. Eiji Aonumaone of its main leaders will be decorated Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of France for his contribution to the franchise’s video games.

Furthermore, the commercial figures for the latest installment launched in Nintendo Switch. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has already sold more than 19.5 million copies in just a few months. Will the future film raise that number?