It’s stupid to tell a multi-billion dollar company how to do things. If they do it, it is because they hope to make a profit from it. Some achieve it despite running in the opposite direction to public opinion, such as EA Sports FC 24, and others end up demonstrating surprising inefficiency despite being, more or less, in line with what we expect from them. What happened with Bungie and Destiny recently is a good example of this.

In the middle is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, leaving us orphans of popcorn shots and focusing on the game as a service in a strategy that does not seem to work badly at all. It’s stupid to shout at nothing hoping that Activision o Microsoft listen to you and decide to create the Call of Duty that’s in your head. And yet, here we are.

The fight between numbers and public opinion

The previous Modern Warfare 2 did billion dollars in its first 10 days becoming the best-selling game of last year. With what face do I tell these people that what I want is something else with the money they are pocketing. Frankly? What comes to mind for me is that a billion dollars goes a long way.

Call of Duty Warzone works. Few games as a service manage to last more than a year while maintaining people’s favor. I myself was hooked for a good season during its beginnings, and some of the best recent afternoons playing with friends have been spent here. But I don’t want it in a campaign I got hooked on for other reasons.

Go ahead with the fancy costumes if that’s what people’s pockets are itching for. Except in the case of DMZit seems like there are no complaints here about their business model, so if it’s what makes money Activision and with it you can make more and better games -remember, what’s in my head-, so go ahead with it.

The problem is leaving out those of us who have been playing this for years for other reasons. But of course, remembering that 22% of players completed the WWII campaign after we finished with the hope that it made us return to the Second World War things are better understood

But in those percentages, in the almost 30% of players who completed a Black Ops that exceeded 30 million units sold, or in the 35% of players who did the same with the Titanfall 2 campaign, there are a good handful of people .

The point is that we come from seeing the Eiffel Tower fall, from crawling through Pripyat hitting the road, from braking passes like Nada de Ruso that have ended up becoming cult things… There is nothing like the hauntings of Call of Duty. You may like them more or less, but it is undeniable that what they did they did well. You don’t become a multi-million dollar franchise overnight with marketing alone. We have already seen many hit it right there.

Mi Call of Duty perfecto

The shots, even today, are a tremendous sensation. I have played Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on PC with fear of not being able to take advantage of it and, even though my PC is nothing special, it looks incredible. I tried playing with the PS5 controller to see if there was room for any weirdness in the vibration and it’s crazy. One of the best experiences you can have with a shooter today, both visually and in gunfeel.

But despite having that legacy at hand, despite having more than assured the Warzone cake and that of those who are going for multiplayer, the decision seems to be to want to cool down the enthusiasm for the campaign. And this despite seeing on Steam 50% of players willing to finish the campaign of the previous installment.





The experiments work for them, and with 1 billion imaginary dollars in my head, to make a Call of Duty Idyllic doesn’t sound far-fetched. To the HUB that is already the application CoD Today – of note if it didn’t also eat a good part of the hard drive – Homer’s car is barely missing a handful of spoilers. A playable Frankenstein’s monster that in my imagination looks like this:

A Warzone that continues its roll. Renewing maps, putting heroes from the 90s as bait, and staying in their enclosure without excessively contaminating others. As little as possible.

A multiplayer in the wake of Call of Duty Mobile. Free on all platforms and with the only inconvenience that someone dressed as Spawn jumps in your face. I can survive that. With maps that are added per season, without disappearing. A growing collection of scenarios that, based on voting while completing groups before starting a game, would provide almost infinite multiplayer. I would ask that they leave it to Treyarch and that it was imperative that three-lane maps were their design standard, but even in my imagination there are battles that I already consider lost.





Classic and renewed zombies. Ones that please both those who want a Warzone with infected people like those of us who enjoyed the escape from Alcatraz. They can be complementary without having to keep up with the other multiplayers. I’ll settle for two of those tiny campaigns full of secrets and Easter eggs. Two a year… Or even one signed you at this point.

A popcorn campaign. Annual – or even biannual -, a pack that includes those same zombies and arrives at a reduced price. Return to vehicle chases, infiltrations and slow motion jumps. A Modern Warfare 2 is not always going to come out, but even in tired franchises there has been room for resurrection. More time and investment cannot possibly harm a Call of Duty who already has more than assured part of the pie

Some of us continue dreaming of a Call of Duty very specific and it would be enriching to also know what yours are. I hope the effusiveness with which Microsoft seems to want to win over the public and serve as an excuse for someone from Activision wake up one day wanting to do a Call of Duty even better and more complete than what we have in our heads.

