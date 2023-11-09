They will make a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda and we present to you the actor who should play Link… It’s not Tom Holland.

Many people think that Tom Holland is the perfect choice to play Link in an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video games, but at 27 years old (June 1, 1996), someone younger may be needed. Our proposal is Walker Scobell.

Walker Scobell is currently 14 years old (January 6, 2009) and is already a star, since he debuted in The Adam Project (2022) and his performance stood out even though real Hollywood heavyweights like Ryan were also in that film. Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. In addition, he has also participated in the youth comedy El Cuartel Secreto, but the most spectacular part of his career comes now, since he stars in the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is destined to be a great success for Disney Plus. He has also filmed Blood Knot, where a father, in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to compete in a father-son fishing competition. So he has many conditions to star in The Legend of Zelda.

Walker Scobell

What qualities should the actor who plays Link have?

The Legend of Zelda video game franchise has captivated players around the world for decades, and the possibility of a film adaptation has been a recurring topic of speculation and excitement among fans. One of the most iconic and beloved characters in this series is Link, the brave hero without many words who embarks on epic adventures to rescue Princess Zelda and save the kingdom of Hyrule.

Choosing the right actor is of utmost importance for fans and for the success of the adaptation. Below, we will analyze the essential qualities that this actor must possess to bring the iconic video game character to the big screen convincingly.

Link is known for his young and slender appearance, with blonde hair, green clothing, and his iconic shield and sword. The actor who plays Link must have a physique that matches this description, meaning that he must be slim and agile. It is also essential that he be able to pull off the action and combat sequences that are an integral part of Link’s adventures.

Link to The Legend of Zelda

He is a character of few words but very expressive.

Despite his lack of dialogue, Link is an expressive character. Communication and connection with the audience are achieved through his gestures, facial expressions and actions. The actor must be able to convey emotions, whether bravery, determination, fear or joy, without the need for words. His face and body language must be convincing and captivating.

Link is known for his skill with the sword and bow. For the portrayal of the character to be authentic, the actor must have adequate training in martial arts, sword training, and bow handling skills. This is essential for combat scenes to be believable and exciting.

He is also a character that fans adore, and his success on screen will depend largely on the actor’s ability to generate empathy and sympathy. The audience should care about Link’s fate and be eager to join him on his adventures.

Who do you think should play Link in The Legend of Zelda, Tom Holland or Walker Scobell? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section