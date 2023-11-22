They are preparing a biopic about Elon Musk, so… Who could play him? We have the perfect actor.

It was recently announced that director Darren Aronofsky, responsible for Pi, Faith in Chaos (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain of Life (2006), The Fighter (2008), Black Swan (2010) , Noah (2014), Mother! (2017) and The Whale (2022), he will be in charge of the film about Elon Musk. So he needs an actor who lives up to the well-known tycoon.

But… Who could interpret him? The actor who should be at the top of the list should be Kevin Durand. Since this Canadian performer looks very similar physically, in fact, he even has some of the same gestures. The only big difference is that Kevin Durand is 1.98 meters tall, while Elon Musk is 1.80 meters tall. However, this can work in the film’s favor, since the character can impose much more. Here we leave you an image where you can see their resemblance.

Elon Musk y Kevin Durand (cordonpress)

Kevin Durand has stood out in films such as 2013) and series such as Vikings, The Strain, Swamp Thing and Locke & Key. But the best of all is that he has already worked with Darren Aronofsky in Noah (2014) where he played Rameel.

What will the film be about?

The information we have is that it will be more similar to the Steve Jobs film (2015) directed by Danny Boyle and starring Michael Fassbender, than to The Social Network (2010) by David Fincher where Jesse Eisenberg plays Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook .

Therefore, Elon Musk’s biopic will focus on what happened outside the eyes of the general public after the success of PayPal or the launches of emblematic companies such as Tesla and SpaceX. Additionally, the script will be based on the authorized biographical book by Walter Isaacson.

Cordonpress

Although now, we can only wait to know more details about the film. But above all, the most important thing is to know who will play Elon Musk. Let’s hope the chosen one is Kevin Durand, although he continues with his busy schedule and already has some quite interesting projects. For example, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes where he lends his movements and voice to Proximus Caesar, but we will also see him in a Universal monster movie that still does not have an official title, but we know that it has a very interesting cast headed by Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera, Angus Cloud, Alisha Weir and William Catlett.

Kevin Durand in Dangerous Instinct

Do you think Kevin Durand should play Elon Musk? Leave us your comments in the opinion section.