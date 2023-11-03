2024 could be a true catastrophe in terms of series and movies. The actors’ strike is causing significant delays in many projects, and one of the last to suffer the consequences of these protests has been The Penguin.

According to what the president of HBO At a press conference this morning, the spin-off series of the acclaimed The Batman delays its premiere and, instead of launching in spring 2024, it will premiere in autumn of the next year.

Until now, a teaser trailer had been released with the first sequences of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot wandering and pulling the first strings through the streets of Gotham. Colin Farrell will once again put on the suit and prosthetics that turned him into a completely different person.

The series will begin just a week after the events seen in The Batman, which was released in 2022 and made most Bat-Man fans fall in love with it. In turn, this project will be the main bridge that unites everything we see in the sequel to the film directed by Matt Reeves, which is scheduled to premiere on October 3, 2025.

