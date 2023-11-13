A comparison between Patriota and Jude Bellingham launched by Amazon Prime Video Sport has caused Antony Starr to get angry about the choice made on The Boys’ official account.

Like the character he plays in The Boys, Antony Starr has starred in several somewhat controversial moments and now the star of the serie from Prime Video has messed up again through social networks.

It all started with a comparison launched by the Amazon Prime Video Sport Twitter account (now known as Patriot or Jude Bellingham, one of the stars of Real Madrid.

The official account of The Boys quote the post and choose Jude without hesitationsomething that has not sat well with Antony Starr, as can be seen in the following post.

Quite forceful, the Patriota actor responds to The Boys’ Twitter account with a “FU”, which is nothing but the acronym for “f*ck you” (fuck you in English, wow).

It is possible that the response was made as a joke but, given the interpreter’s history, it is very possible that his comment is more serious than it initially appears.

The Boys season 4 is coming to Prime Video

Next year we will finally have the long-awaited season 4 of The Boys on Prime Video, a wait that has been made more enjoyable thanks to the recent first season of Gen V, its spin-off series whose events will be linked to the new episodes from the mother series.

At the moment it is unknown what the official synopsis of the next season is.but the spin-off has left several clues as to where it can go, highlighting the existence of the new virus that weakens and kills the supers, undoubtedly a deadly weapon with which Carnicero and the boys could finish off Patriota in one fell swoop. once and for all.

season 4 of The Boys premieres in the Prime Video catalog sometime in 2024. Do you want to see what is going to happen with Butcher and company in the new episodes of the series?