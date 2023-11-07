Alfa Romeo received more than 500 proposals from fan token holders: as a gift for the author, two exclusive passes valid for the entire Interlagos weekend

You can try to imagine a Formula 1 enthusiast who, while reviewing a recording of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, notices a phrase on a racing car that he knows very well, having thought of and written it himself. This is what will happen in some time to the fan in possession of fan tokens who won one of the most curious initiatives in motor sport in the current season. In fact, with the collaboration of Alfa Romeo, the fan token platform launched a special initiative well in advance in view of the race weekend in Interlagos, on the Sao Paulo circuit dedicated to José Carlos Pace.

The idea

—

Concretely, Socios let all interested parties know of the possibility of seeing a fan’s message printed on Alfa Romeos on the occasion of the Brazilian GP, ​​a precious cross between a widely followed sport and a nation totally in love with tokens. So over half a thousand fans sent their phrases to the organizers according to the methods described, with a jury that selected the best ones. The final winner was obviously then decided by a survey on the dedicated app, complete with a free double exclusive pass, also valid for backstage for the entire weekend of the Brazilian Grand Prix. The phrase reproduced on the cars of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou is “Interlagos: the path to glory”.