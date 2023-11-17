Official ceremony yesterday in the presence of the sporting director and the former world champion. The club now also partners with other companies in the Qatar Airways group

Inter has officially announced the start of the partnership with Qatar Airways. The activation of the sponsorship, which will be valid for three years or until 2025-26, already took place on Sunday during the home match against Frosinone, but yesterday there was the official ceremony in Dubai, in the presence of sporting director Piero Ausilio , of the former world champion and Inter star, Marco Materazzi, of the Chief Revenue Officer Luca Danovaro and of the communications director Matteo Pedinotti. Qatar Airways has become the Official Global Airline Partner of the club, but has an excellent chance, starting next season, of ending up on the Nerazzurri shirt instead of Paramount+, if an agreement is not found to renew the agreement with the American company.

The number of brands with global appeal that have linked themselves to Inter is therefore growing. The agreement includes brand, hospitality and marketing activations, including tailor-made travel solutions for all Inter fans, and allows Qatar Airways to strengthen its presence in Italy and Europe, a territory of extreme importance for the company aerial. The partnership was formalized with two meetings between the top management of Inter and Qatar Airways held on Sunday at the Inter headquarters with CEO Alessandro Antonello and yesterday at the Dubai Airshow 2023, where Badr Al Meer – Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways – welcomed the Nerazzurri management and Legend Marco Materazzi. The Nerazzurri delegation presented Qatar Airways with a shirt with the number 7, to celebrate the airline’s seven nominations as “World’s Best Airline”. “We are proud to welcome Qatar Airways to our family of global partners. This agreement confirms the ever-growing appeal of our brand, which today is linked to one of the leading international airlines and with which we share the commitment to creating connections between all the places and people in the world. Thanks to this partnership we will make our main touchpoints available to Qatar Airways: our fanbase which numbers over 400 million fans around the world, our glorious history, our values ​​and the deep bond with the city of Milan will be of support to our new partner for the development of their business” the words of Antonello. To celebrate the partnership, the Qatar Airways Privilege Club will offer Inter fans discounts of up to 12% on flight fares to attend the Nerazzurri club’s matches at San Siro. Synonymous with luxury and efficiency, the airline will be Inter’s main travel partner, accompanying the team on tours and competitions abroad. Furthermore, the Qatar Airways brand will be present at San Siro on the pitchside LEDs.

The agreement will also allow Inter to have group-wide partnerships with Hamad International Airport (“Official Airport”), the Qatar Airways Privilege Club (“Official Frequent Flyer Programme’”), Qatar Airways Holidays (“Official Fan Travel Partner” in Qatar) and Qatar Duty Free which won the award as “Best Duty Free in the world”. The national airline of the State of Qatar is the official airline of, among others, Formula 1 and Paris-Saint Germain; won the “World’s Best Business Class” award for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards.

